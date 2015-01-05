BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Nomura Holdings Inc named Amanda Chen deputy head of its wealth management arm for Asia, ex-Japan.
The wealth management division, created in June last year, combines the bank's wealth management platforms in Japan and Asia, Nomura said in a statement.
Chen was previously the head of strategic transaction group at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]