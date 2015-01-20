HONG KONG Jan 20 Nomura Holdings Inc
has named Daisuke Mototani as its new head of equities for Asia
excluding Japan, replacing Yasuhiro Fujiwara who is leaving the
firm, the Tokyo-based investment bank said in an internal memo
on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Nomura confirmed the contents of the memo
but declined to comment further.
Fujiwara joined Nomura from Bank of America Corp in
March 2013. His replacement Mototani has been with Nomura for 25
years, the memo said, most recently as deputy head of global
markets Asia-Pacific sales.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Anand Basu)