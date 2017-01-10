Jan 10 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest brokerage, said on Tuesday it named Dan McNicholas as APAC head of capital introductions on Dec. 19.

McNicholas joined from State Street and will report to Chris Antonelli, the global head of prime finance.

Nomura also said Sean McDonough joined the equity sales trading team in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)