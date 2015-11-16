Nov 16 Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc said it hired three managing directors for its emerging markets group in the Americas.

The company hired Karan Madan as head of emerging markets, Americas, to develop its EM macro, credit flow and structured products.

JP Alvarado has joined Nomura as a managing director and head of Latin America credit trading along with Siobhan Morden, who will head its Latin America fixed-income strategy.

Madan was most recently at Barclays where he was regional head of Latin America and head of Latin America FICC trading.

Morden joins from Jefferies, while Alvarado was most recently head of Latin America credit trading at Barclays. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)