Sept 1 Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Lee Chee Pin as head of financial products and solutions for wealth management in Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore.

He will be report to the head of wealth management for Asia ex-Japan, Nobuhiro Sano, in this newly created position.

He was chief executive of Island Asset Management, a boutique fund management company, before joining Nomura. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)