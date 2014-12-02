TOKYO Dec 2 Nomura Holdings Inc
forecast it would earn a few hundred million dollars in
additional revenue after Moody's Investors Service lifted its
credit rating on Japan's biggest investment banking and
brokerage group.
Nomura will get an additional $250 million in revenue
annually over the next 18 months, it said in a presentation at
an investors conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, without giving
details on how the expected increase in revenue would be
distributed over the period.
Higher ratings help to lower funding costs. The upgrade to
Baa1 from Baa3 also makes it easier for Nomura to expand sales
in the global fixed-income market as it now meets more
counterparty requirements, particularly among conservative
clients such as pension funds.
Taking note of a turnaround for the group engineered by
Chief Executive Koji Nagai, Moody's also raised its rating on
Nomura Securities, the brokerage division, by two notches to A3,
its first upgrade in nearly nine years.
Nomura Holdings' second-quarter net profit rose a
better-than-expected 39 percent to 53 billion yen as it
attracted more client assets, even as waning enthusiasm over
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic growth plan weighed on
brokerage sales.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ryan Woo)