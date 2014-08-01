TOKYO Aug 1 Nomura Holdings Inc,
Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group, said it
would aim for earnings per share of 100 yen (97 US cents) by the
business year ending March 2020, compared with a previously set
goal of 50 yen by March 2016.
The higher target demonstrates Nomura's resolve to keep
growing after enjoying a spike in stock-trading commission last
year during a market rally sparked by economic growth pledges
from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Nomura is under pressure from shareholders to make the most
of "Abenomics" and increase the amount of client assets it
manages, even as its traditional customer base shrinks while
Japan's population ages.
Nomura said it will aim to grow its retail client assets to
150 trillion yen by the 2019/20 business year from 95 trillion
yen at end-June.
Shares of Nomura closed 0.12 percent higher ahead of the
outlook announcement, compared with a 0.63 percent decline in
the Nikkei benchmark index.
($1 = 102.9800 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)