* Overseas division to snap six straight years of losses -
* Demand high for rates and forex hedging products
By Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, July 8 Nomura Holdings Inc's
overseas business remains on track to return to profit by March
for the first time in seven years despite Britain's vote to
leave the European Union, its chief operating officer said.
Investors were seeking liquidity and hedging products in
response to ultra-low interest rates and volatile foreign
exchange markets, compensating for any Brexit-linked headwinds,
Tetsu Ozaki said in an interview on Thursday.
"We didn't expect these conditions but our clients' needs
have increased more than we imagined," Ozaki said, referring to
post-Brexit market volatility.
"We said we wanted to (return the overseas business to
profitability), and that direction won't change."
Ozaki, 58, had said in April - before the Brexit vote - that
Nomura's overseas business would return to the black by March,
ending losses of 385 billion yen ($3.8 billion) racked up since
2010.
Since then, Japan's biggest brokerage had seen demand for
liquidity and products for hedging rates and currency
fluctuations as clients and investors grappled with an
"unprecedented environment" of negative yields and forex
volatility, he said.
"As the macro interest rate and foreign exchange environment
becomes harder to read, skills in providing liquidity are in
demand. Commercial banks are more cautious in this environment,"
Ozaki said.
BREXIT IMPACT
Still, the full impact of Brexit on financial institutions
like Nomura with bases in the United Kingdom is unclear.
One major concern is the future of "passporting" rights,
which allow British-based banks and financial companies to sell
services across the EU.
Dealmakers have also said Brexit could send a chill through
mergers and acquisitions, with some companies likely to put M&A
on hold.
Soon after Ozaki's promotion to COO in April, Nomura axed a
brokerage unit and hundreds of jobs in Europe and the Americas,
and outlined cuts to its wholesale business to staunch overseas
losses.
The cuts dealt a blow to the brokerage's global ambitions,
but Nomura said it would stick to Chief Executive Koji Nagai's
strategy of focusing on M&A advisory and primary equity and debt
businesses in the Americas.
The brokerage is also strengthening its wealth management
business in Asia ex-Japan, where it sees strong long-term growth
chances.
Nomura expects the move will help it expand its investment
banking operations in the region.
"Asia's a region with a strong risk appetite," said Ozaki, a
34-year veteran of the company.
"The wealthy are increasingly quickly and they have more
money to invest. We expect sovereign wealth fund-related
businesses, as well as cross-border investment and M&A, to
increase."
($1 = 100.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto; Editing by Stephen
Coates)