TOKYO Jan 19 Japan's Nomura Securities said on
Monday it will lift wages for entry-level workers, answering a
call by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for companies to boost pay to
help the economy recover from recession.
Nomura Securities, the core brokerage subsidiary of Nomura
Holdings Inc, has been one of the main beneficiaries of
Abe's reflationary policies that have helped the stock market
double in value since late 2012.
Pay for entry-level and other young workers would rise by an
average 2.3 percent, Nomura Securities said in a statement.
Including pay hikes that took effect in the current business
year from April 2014, their wages will climb by an average 4.5
percent, it said, adding that it wanted to help lift consumer
spending.
Nomura Securities' workers, however, may be the exception
rather than the norm as most company employees are still
grappling with declines in real wages.
While major firms and labour unions agreed to an average
wage hike of 2.19 percent in annual labour-employee negotiations
last spring - a 15-year high - consumers have also had to
grapple with a 3 percentage point increase in the sales tax.
November figures showed inflation-adjusted real wages fell
4.3 percent year on year, down for a 17th straight month.
Significant increases in real wages are seen as essential if
Abe's economic stimulus policies are to succeed in boosting
consumption and dragging the world's third-biggest economy
decisively out of decades of deflation and stagnant growth.
"I don't think all other companies will be able to follow
Nomura's suit given the widening gap in companies' earnings
depending on their size and sector," said Hisashi Yamada, chief
economist at Japan Research Institute.
"That said, the move will have a certain positive effect on
spring wage negotiations this year," he said, adding that
remarks by Japan business leaders that they would do their best
to raise wages this year were also a positive development.
But even within the Nomura group, pay increases are set to
be uneven. In a separate statement, Nomura Asset Management said
it was raising pay for its entry-level and other young staff by
an average of 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Edwina Gibbs)