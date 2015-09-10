Sept 10 Three former Nomura Holdings Inc
traders on Thursday pleaded not guilty to criminal
charges that they deceived customers about bond prices in a
fraudulent effort to boost profits, federal prosecutors said.
Ross Shapiro, Michael Gramins and Tyler Peters entered their
pleas to securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges
before U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Martinez in Hartford,
Connecticut, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said.
Each defendant was released on $1 million bond and ordered
to surrender his passport. A trial is scheduled for Nov. 10.
Prosecutors on Tuesday accused the defendants of inducing
some customers to sell mortgage bonds at low prices, and other
customers to buy the same bonds at high prices, and pocketing
the differences.
Shapiro had led the residential mortgage-backed securities
desk at Nomura Securities International, and oversaw trading of
those securities.
Gramins focused on bonds backed by subprime and
adjustable-rate mortgages, while Peters focused on bonds backed
by prime and low-documentation "Alt-A" mortgages.
The pleas were entered as a federal appeals court in New
York weighs whether to overturn the conviction and two-year
prison sentence of former Jefferies Group Inc trader Jesse
Litvak for similar alleged wrongdoing.
Daly's office also handled Litvak's case, as well as a
similar case against bond trader Matthew Katke, who pleaded
guilty in March to cheating customers at Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc.
Katke retained a right to withdraw his plea if the appeals
court voided Litvak's conviction. Jefferies is a unit of
Leucadia National Corp.
The case is U.S. v. Shapiro et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Connecticut, No. 15-cr-00155.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)