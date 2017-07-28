Nomura's net jumps 21 percent on biggest retail profit jump since 2013

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nomura Securities is seen at the company's Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 28, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings' (8604.T) first-quarter net profit rose 21 percent, as the biggest jump in profit at its domestic-oriented retail division since 2013 offset a decline in investment banking mandates and a drop in global bond and stock trading.

Japan's biggest brokerage and investment banking group said in a statement on Friday its April-June net profit rose to 56.9 billion yen ($512.75 million) from 46.8 billion a year earlier.

Pretax profit at the retail division was 24.9 billion yen for the quarter, up 187 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by investor sentiment and sales of investment trusts, the company said.

Pretax profit at Nomura's wholesale division, which counts corporations and institutional investors as clients, fell 46 percent from the same period last year to 25.4 billion yen.

Nomura's overseas business posted a pretax profit of 15.5 billion yen, down 8.3 percent from last year. The results marked a continuation of the operations' recovery, which turned to profit for the first time in seven years in the year ended in March.

Nomura bought Lehman Brothers' equities and investment banking business in Europe and Asia in 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis as part of a strategy to expand from its domestic stronghold.

($1 = 110.9700 yen)