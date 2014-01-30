* Oct-Dec net 48.3 bln yen vs 41.2 bln yen analyst view
* Earnings pushed up by stock trading volume surge, one-off
gain
* CFO not overly concerned about emerging market asset
selloff
(Adds CFO comments on emerging markets, retail, wholesale
divisions' earnings)
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Jan 30 Nomura Holdings Inc is
confident earnings will remain strong for the foreseeable future
after profit more than doubled in the latest quarter, saying it
is not overly concerned about a global selloff of emerging
market assets.
Japan's biggest investment bank, like peer Daiwa Securities
Group Inc, has been cashing in on renewed interest in
stocks among individual investors, with the benchmark Nikkei
index hitting a six-year high last month thanks to
pro-growth government policies and a weaker yen.
Nomura can maintain its earnings momentum as the strength of
the Japanese as well as U.S. economies can offset a general
withdrawal of speculative funds from China, Argentina and other
emerging markets prompted by U.S. central bank action, Chief
Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi said on Thursday.
"Nomura, with its business model, can continue to perform
strongly," Kashiwagi said at a news conference after the bank
released earnings for its fiscal third quarter. "There is no
need to be overly concerned."
Nomura logged a net profit of 48.3 billion yen ($472.37
million) for October-December, compared with the 20.1 billion
yen of a year earlier and 41.2 billion yen mean estimate of
three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
That keeps the bank on track to nearly double its earnings
for the business year ending March 2014, with analysts
projecting profit of 203 billion yen from 107 billion a year
earlier.
Shares of Nomura ended Thursday 3.9 percent lower ahead of
the earnings release compared with a 2.5 percent decline in the
benchmark stock index.
The stock has risen 43 percent over the past 12 months,
underperforming a 64 percent rise in the securities sector
subindex.
RETAIL BOOM
The investment bank said earnings were lifted by a 12
billion yen gain as it marked up the value of its stake in
Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd, a regional bank that became a
public company in December.
But Nomura attributed the bulk of its profit growth to a
surge in the Japanese stock market, which offered an opportunity
for its 176 domestic branches to ramp up retail sales. Daiwa,
which has around 120 branches, is also widely expected to book
solid earnings when it reports on Friday.
A common route for individuals to own shares is through
mutual funds, the market for which grew a record 27 percent last
year to exceed 80 trillion yen for the first time in more than
six years.
The increase helped double the average daily trading value
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in last three months of the year
from the same period a year prior.
Against that backdrop, Nomura's retail division churned out
a pre-tax profit of 48 billion yen in the third quarter, more
than double a year earlier and making the unit Nomura's biggest
earnings driver.
Nomura's retail client assets ended the year at a record 96
trillion yen, close to the bank's target of 100 trillion yen by
March 2016.
The wholesale division, which covers global markets and
investment banking, put on a weaker showing as profit fell 37
percent to 28 billion yen, in part because a decline in the
value of the yen pushed up overseas costs.
Overall, net revenue sagged 2 percent to 379 billion yen,
reflecting the absence of the sales contribution of a property
affiliate that Nomura removed from its consolidated accounts
last year.
($1 = 102.2500 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)