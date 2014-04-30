BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TOKYO, April 30 Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group, reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly profit as waning enthusiasm over economic stimulus policies brought down stock trading volumes.
Nomura, in a statement on Wednesday, said net profit totalled 61.3 billion yen ($597.76 million) in January-March from 82.4 billion yen in the same quarter a year earlier.
The result compared with the 41 billion yen mean estimate of 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Shares of Nomura closed 2.7 percent lower ahead of the release, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark . (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.