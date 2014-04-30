TOKYO, April 30 Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group, reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly profit as waning enthusiasm over economic stimulus policies brought down stock trading volumes.

Nomura, in a statement on Wednesday, said net profit totalled 61.3 billion yen ($597.76 million) in January-March from 82.4 billion yen in the same quarter a year earlier.

The result compared with the 41 billion yen mean estimate of 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Nomura closed 2.7 percent lower ahead of the release, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark . (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)