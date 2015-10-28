* Net profit down 12 pct on year, off 32 pct on quarter
* Net revenue at 3 core business segments drop QoQ
* Investment banking is a bright spot in quarter
(Adds details of results, performance of segments)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, Oct 28 Nomura Holdings Inc said
on Wednesday its quarterly net profit fell 12 percent as Japan's
top investment bank was hurt by volatility in global markets
caused by China's economic slowdown and worries about U.S.
interest rates rising.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, which shows the impact of the
volatility more clearly, its net profit tumbled 32 percent and
net revenue slid 21 percent as Japanese investors shunned funds
and the stock market and low interest rates hit foreign bond
sales.
The results, which come after similarly weak quarterly
performances from top Wall Street investment banks Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley, show Nomura's goal to build a
business model that relies less on the market has made a little
progress.
Nomura's July-September net profit was 46.6 billion yen
($387.14 million), compared with 52.9 billion yen in the
previous year. The profit compared with a mean estimate of 11.3
billion yen from three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
A loss of 34.5 billion yen that Nomura booked after it
settled a lawsuit with Italian bank Monte dei Paschi
over a derivatives trade lowered the quarterly profit. But its
tax expenses declined by about 54 billion yen in the quarter
after it booked deferred tax assets.
Net revenue at Nomura's three core business segments -
retail, asset management and wholesale - fell on a
quarter-on-quarter basis and they either fell or grew just
marginally on a year-on-year basis.
To defend itself from market volatilities, Chief Executive
Koji Nagai has been pushing to increase revenue from managing
clients' long-term assets and lessen the practice of relying on
commission from trading stocks and bonds.
Nomura's recurring revenue, or commissions from managing
investment trusts and discretionary investments, was flat on a
quarter-on-quarter basis at an annualized 78.3 billion yen.
A bright spot was Nomura's investment banking operations,
where revenues were up 18 percent quarter-on-quarter to 34.2
billion yen.
Nomura was involved in the two biggest equity deals in Japan
during the latest quarter - sales of Toyota Motor Corp's
"Model AA" class shares and Sony Corp's shares
and convertible bonds, which together absorbed more than 800
billion yen from the market.
Nomura was ranked No.1 underwriter for equity deals for the
nine months through September in Japan, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)