TOKYO Oct 28 Nomura Holdings said its
July-September net profit rose 39 percent year-on-year, beating
forecasts, as cost cuts helped offset a slight drop in retail
brokerage sales.
Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group said
its quarterly net profit rose to 53 billion yen ($492 million),
beating a consensus forecast of 41 billion yen by analysts on
Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Sales from its retail division, which serves individual and
small corporate investors, fell 1 percent from a year ago as
last year's stock market rally inspired by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's economic growth policies cooled off, weighing on trading
volumes.
Return on equity improved to 8.4 percent from 6.4 percent a
year earlier.
Chief Executive Koji Nagai had launched a range of cost
cutting measures two years ago.
($1 = 107.8200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)