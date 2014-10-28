* Q2 net profit 53 bln yen, market expected 41 bln yen

* Expands client base, assets under management

* Announces share buyback (Adds comments from Nomura executive, share buyback details)

TOKYO, Oct 28 Nomura Holdings on Tuesday said quarterly net profit rose 39 percent, beating forecasts, as it attracted more client assets even as waning enthusiasm over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic growth plan weighed on brokerage sales.

Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group said its July-September net profit rose to 53 billion yen ($492 million), beating a consensus forecast of 41 billion yen by analysts on Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Sales in its retail division, which serves individual and small corporate investors, fell 1 percent from a year earlier as last year's stock market rally - inspired by "Abenomics" - cooled off, hitting brokerage commissions.

The company's asset management division increased sales by 16 percent from a year earlier. Its retail client assets also rose to 99.3 trillion yen by the end of September from 90.9 trillion yen a year earlier, showing Chief Executive Koji Nagai is making progress in his push to grow recurring revenue.

Nagai has been trying to lead his sales staff away from "churning" investment trusts, the practice of earning commissions by encouraging clients to frequently switch investment funds. Staff are focusing instead on boosting client assets, which Nagai hopes will reach 150 trillion yen by the business year ending in March 2020.

Nomura also announced its board approved a plan to buy back up to 40 million shares, or 1 percent of outstanding stock, for as much as 28 billion yen.

Its return on equity was 8.4 percent in the quarter, up from 6.4 percent a year earlier.

MOODY'S IMPACT

Nagai launched a range of cost-cutting measures after assuming office in 2012 following an insider trading scandal involving Nomura employees.

U.S. credit ratings firm Moody's Investors Service upgraded Nomura Holdings' credit rating earlier this month to Baa1 from Baa3, placing it one notch above Morgan Stanley.

That is expected to lower its funding costs and help it to expand its global fixed-income business as it meets more counterparty requirements.

Jonathan Lewis, co-deputy CFO, said he already saw change, especially among conservative clients such as pension funds who were now more willing to do business with Nomura.

"We're getting incredibly encouraging responses," he told Reuters by phone. "It's really opened up the client franchise a lot."

Quarterly sales from Nomura's global markets business, which includes fixed income and equities trading, rose 5 percent from a year earlier to 168 billion yen as strength in Asian trading offset weakness in the U.S. and European markets. ($1 = 107.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Edmund Klamann)