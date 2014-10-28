* Q2 net profit 53 bln yen, market expected 41 bln yen
TOKYO, Oct 28 Nomura Holdings on
Tuesday said quarterly net profit rose 39 percent, beating
forecasts, as it attracted more client assets even as waning
enthusiasm over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic growth plan
weighed on brokerage sales.
Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group said
its July-September net profit rose to 53 billion yen ($492
million), beating a consensus forecast of 41 billion yen by
analysts on Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Sales in its retail division, which serves individual and
small corporate investors, fell 1 percent from a year earlier as
last year's stock market rally - inspired by "Abenomics" -
cooled off, hitting brokerage commissions.
The company's asset management division increased sales by
16 percent from a year earlier. Its retail client assets also
rose to 99.3 trillion yen by the end of September from 90.9
trillion yen a year earlier, showing Chief Executive Koji Nagai
is making progress in his push to grow recurring revenue.
Nagai has been trying to lead his sales staff away from
"churning" investment trusts, the practice of earning
commissions by encouraging clients to frequently switch
investment funds. Staff are focusing instead on boosting client
assets, which Nagai hopes will reach 150 trillion yen by the
business year ending in March 2020.
Nomura also announced its board approved a plan to buy back
up to 40 million shares, or 1 percent of outstanding stock, for
as much as 28 billion yen.
Its return on equity was 8.4 percent in the quarter, up from
6.4 percent a year earlier.
MOODY'S IMPACT
Nagai launched a range of cost-cutting measures after
assuming office in 2012 following an insider trading scandal
involving Nomura employees.
U.S. credit ratings firm Moody's Investors Service upgraded
Nomura Holdings' credit rating earlier this month to Baa1 from
Baa3, placing it one notch above Morgan Stanley.
That is expected to lower its funding costs and help it to
expand its global fixed-income business as it meets more
counterparty requirements.
Jonathan Lewis, co-deputy CFO, said he already saw change,
especially among conservative clients such as pension funds who
were now more willing to do business with Nomura.
"We're getting incredibly encouraging responses," he told
Reuters by phone. "It's really opened up the client franchise a
lot."
Quarterly sales from Nomura's global markets business, which
includes fixed income and equities trading, rose 5 percent from
a year earlier to 168 billion yen as strength in Asian trading
offset weakness in the U.S. and European markets.
($1 = 107.8200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral
Fahmy and Edmund Klamann)