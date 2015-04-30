(Corrects headline to annual net profit, not Q4)
TOKYO, April 30 Nomura Holdings on
Thursday said annual net profit rose 5.2 percent on a strong
performance by its retail and investment banking divisions
although its overseas operations were in the red for a fifth
year in a row.
The Japanese bank has struggled to turn around the Europe
and Asia operations it bought from Lehman Brothers Holdings in
2008 despite $1 billion in cost cuts carried out since the
purchase.
Japan's largest investment banking and brokerage group said
net profit for the year to end March rose to 224.8 billion yen
($1.9 billion) - a nine year high and above a consensus forecast
of 204.5 billion yen from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
Starmine.
Shares in Nomura have climbed 12 percent in the year to date
in line with gains for the Tokyo share market which has
benefited from an influx of buying from pension funds.
($1 = 119.0900 yen)
