(Corrects fall in retail income to 16 pct, not 6 pct, in
paragraph 3; focus of lawsuit to mortgage-backed securities, not
mortgages in paragraph 7)
* Annual net profit 225 bln yen, 10 pct higher than
consensus
* Q4 net profit surges 34 pct to two-year high
* But fails to meet goal of returning overseas business to
profit
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, April 30 Nomura Holdings' annual
net profit climbed 5 percent to a nine-year high, beating
expectations on a strong performance by its asset management and
investment banking divisions, although its overseas operations
were in the red for a fifth year in a row.
A buoyant Japanese stock market has helped funds flow into
its asset management business, with pretax profits for that
division up 18 percent. The bank also benefited from fees made
on several large M&A deals and international investment banking
revenues were at their strongest in six years.
Income from its retail operations, which accounts for about
half of its profits, remained strong but slipped 16 percent
after doubling in the previous business year.
Japan's largest investment banking and brokerage group said
net profit for the year to end March rose to 224.8 billion yen
($1.9 billion), 10 percent higher than a Thomson Reuters
Starmine consensus estimate.
For the fourth-quarter alone, net profit came in at 82
billion yen, a 34 percent surge from the year-earlier period and
its strongest level in two years.
It was, however, unable to meet its goal of returning its
international business to profit by the end of the last business
year, as it made provisions for overseas lawsuits.
It did not specify the lawsuits. One high-profile lawsuit it
faces has been brought by U.S. regulators who are seeking a
combined $1 billion from Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland,
accusing them of selling defective mortgage-backed securities.
"I regret we couldn't turn around our overseas operations
back to profit because of a one-time event," said Chief
Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi.
"However, I believe strongly that we will be able to achieve
our long term goals and achieve solid profitability of the
overseas business," he said.
The Japanese bank has long struggled to turn around the
Europe and Asia operations it bought from Lehman Brothers
Holdings in 2008 despite $1 billion in cost cuts carried out by
the CEO Koji Nagai since 2012.
Shares in Nomura have climbed 12 percent in the year to date
in line with gains for the Tokyo share market which has
benefited from an influx of buying from pension funds.
($1 = 119.0900 yen)
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)