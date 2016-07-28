TOKYO, July 28 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest brokerage, said its first-quarter profit fell 32 percent as investors held onto savings rather than bet on assets like stocks and bonds, hit by uncertain global markets and negative interest rates.

Nomura said on Thursday its April-June net profit dropped to 46.83 billion yen ($447 million) from 68.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The brokerage was reporting earnings for the first time since announcing deep job cuts in overseas businesses, long a drag on earnings, in the wake of posting its first quarterly loss since 2011.

Nomura also announced it's planning a 45 billion yen ($430 million) buy-back of up to 2.6 percent of its shares. ($1 = 104.7400 yen)

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)