By Sumeet Chatterjee and Emi Emoto
| HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan
from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the
United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings
is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some
senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.
Two sources familiar with the matter said Nomura
plans to add a dozen senior- and mid-level investment bankers
over the next 12 to 18 months in the United States, covering
mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and leveraged
financing - building out a team of around 200 there.
Nomura has poached investment bankers from global investment
banks as well as boutiques such as Jefferies and Houlihan Lokey
since the beginning of this year.
It has hired Jim Voorheis from UBS, where he was
head of speciality finance in the Americas, as managing director
for its financial institutions group, and Credit Suisse
veteran Thomas Chung as managing director for U.S. equity
capital markets.
The number of hires could eventually be much higher, one of
the sources said, depending on deals momentum and the outlook
for the profitability of Nomura's international operations.
The sources, who have direct knowledge of Nomura plans, did
not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the
media.
They said Nomura has made a U.S. expansion of its wholesale
business, which includes global markets and investment banking,
one of its priorities.
This comes after a major restructuring – including a big
shrinking of its operations in Europe last year - following its
disastrous acquisition of Lehman Brothers' Asian and European
businesses in 2008. That led to internal clashes, and was
followed by six consecutive years of losses for its
international operations.
As a result previous plans to expand in the U.S. were put on
hold and Nomura reduced its total staff across all divisions in
the Americas to 2,279 at the end of 2016 from 2,501 a year
earlier. The number had crept back up to 2,314 by the end of
March.
"STRONG CANDIDATE"
In March, it named company veteran Kentaro Okuda, head of
investment banking and a contender to become Nomura’s future
chief executive, as head of its Americas arm.
"He knows all of our clients from Japan and he can look
after their deals," said one of the sources. "If Okuda does well
in the U.S., he might emerge as a strong candidate to become
group CEO."
Two of the sources said Nomura plans to bolster its coverage
of the technology, financial and healthcare sectors in the U.S.
where it sees growing dealmaking opportunities within the
country and outside.
It expects to benefit from American companies doing deals in
Japan, a market where it has strong presence and contacts in the
local corporate sectors, they said, and even China - where it
has been increasing its presence.
Nomura currently only has about 0.5 percent of the U.S.
investment banking fee pool. Even getting this up a little can
make a meaningful difference given its size – the fees were
worth an estimated $39.6 billion last year, one of the sources
said.
In response to Reuters queries, Nomura said that it sees its
Americas business as a key element of its international strategy
and it would continue to make "strategic additions" in areas,
including sales and trading, and financing.
"Nomura is ... well-positioned to connect markets east and
west. Part of our continued strategy is to capture more
cross-border client transactions," it said, without giving
details on expansion plans.
In part, the U.S. push is a response to concerns at home.
Once a go-to bank for the Japanese firms and top of the
Japanese M&A league table for years, Nomura took the number 6
rank in the home league table last year, down from second
position in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In the first quarter of this year, the bank slipped to 11th
position, lagging behind Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley, and even smaller domestic rival Daiwa
Securities.
In the overall investment banking fee league table, Nomura's
share of the revenue in Japan has dropped to 14 percent last
year from 18 percent in 2008, the data shows.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Emi Emoto in
TOKYO; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in NEW YORK and Tom
Wilson in TOKYO; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Martin
Howell)