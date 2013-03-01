(Adds amount of capital raised)
TOKYO, March 1 Nomura Holdings Inc said
on Friday that it would cut its stake in Nomura Real Estate
Holdings in a deal that will raise about $577 million
as Japan's largest brokerage prepares for tougher capital
regulations.
Nomura said in a statement it would sell up to 32 million
shares in Nomura Real Estate held by a subsidiary in a secondary
offering. The sale would raise 53.3 billion yen ($577 million)
based on Nomura Real Estate's closing price on Thursday of 1,665
yen.
Including an over-alottment option, the sale would cut
Nomura's stake in the property firm to 34.2 percent from 50.9
percent.
Nomura said the stake sale would help it prepare for tougher
global rules on capital levels, including the planned
implementation of Basel 3 regulations.
It is also part of the brokerage's effort to sell assets not
considered core to its operations. In November Nomura announced
the sale of British property firm Annington Homes in a deal
worth 3.2 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Shinichi
Saoshiro and Richard Pullin)