* Q4 net 22.08 bln yen vs 14.9 bln yen consensus
* Stock and fixed income trading, mutual fund sales provide
boost
* Overseas deal mandates promising sign for banking fees
* Analysts see big profit improvement in year to March 2013
* Insider-trading probe in Japan seen as overhang on brokers
By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, April 27 Nomura Holdings booked
its biggest quarterly profit in 2-1/2 years on Friday, beating
expectations on stronger Japanese stocks and trading gains,
while cost cuts and overseas deals lay the foundation for an
expected jump in profitability this year.
Japan's top investment bank is still struggling with big
losses in Europe and remains vulnerable to a pullback in the
Nikkei stock average, which has slipped 5 percent since the
start of April. It also faces the risk of sanctions in an
ongoing insider-trading probe
But its second straight quarterly profit and the largest
since July-September 2009 shows Nomura has stabilised its
operations after a rocky 2011 when tough conditions prompted it
to launch a $1.2 billion cost-cutting plan and Moody's to cut
its credit rating to one notch above junk.
Net profit came to 22.08 billion yen ($273 million) in the
January-March fiscal fourth quarter, up 86 percent from 11.9
billion yen a year earlier. The result handily beat market
expectations for a profit of 14.9 billion yen, according to a
Reuters survey of seven analysts.
"The momentum from the fourth quarter is still with us,"
Nomura Chief Financial Officer Junko Nakagawa told a news
conference. "The operating environment is tough but there are
several deals that should translate into good business
opportunities."
Trading commissions were boosted by the recent uptick in
Japanese shares, with daily turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
rebounding to above 1.5 trillion yen in February and March from
below 1 trillion yen in December, an 8-year low.
The solid quarter also reflects an increase in sales of
mutual funds through banks and its nationwide network of 179
branches, including 300 billion yen alone for one Australian
bond fund launched by its asset management arm.
Nomura's fixed income operations pitched in as well, echoing
trading conditions seen in results from Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs and some other U.S. banks. Net gains on
trading at Nomura came to 99 billion yen, marking that
category's best performance since October-December 2010.
PROMISING SIGNS, RISKS
Nomura has pointed to recently secured mandates in a handful
of key deals as a sign it is gaining some traction in an
overseas expansion built on the purchase of the European and
Asian assets of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Those contracts include advising mining group Xstrata
on its mega-merger with commodities trader Glencore
, and serving as joint bookrunner on Spanish bank
Bankinter's 1.0 billion euro bond in March.
So far in 2012 Nomura ranks ninth globally for advising on
mergers and acquisitions, up from 13th in 2011 and a lowly 32nd
in 2007 before the Lehman purchase, Thomson Reuters data shows.
It remains the top investment bank on Japan-related deals.
"From now on it's important that Nomura continues focusing
on incrementally growing revenue in its overseas banking
business at the same time as trying to maintain the positivity
from Japanese retail returning to the market," said Makarim
Salman, head of Japan financials research at Jefferies in Tokyo.
Factoring in the higher fees and the benefits of its
cost-cutting, the market expects Nomura to have its best year in
six in the current year to March 2013, with 11 analysts
forecasting an average 86 billion yen profit.
But like other global investment banks, Nomura has dialed
back its risk-taking in the wake of the European debt crisis and
to prepare for tougher capital requirements and regulatory
restrictions on proprietary trading.
That could hinder the efforts of CEO Kenichi Watanabe to
address its relatively weak earnings power. Nomura registered an
annualised return-on-equity of 0.6 percent, compared with
Goldman's 12.2 percent.
After a blistering rally in the first three months of the
year, investors are once again focused on the perceived limits
to Nomura's earnings potential. Ahead of the results, the stock
closed on Friday at 330 yen, well off the 11-month high of 417
hit on March 19.
Daiwa Securities Group is also thought to be on a
recovery path, with analysts predicting a return to profit this
year after two years in the red, helped by its recent move to
scale back overseas, and firmer Japanese stocks.
On Friday, Daiwa posted a net profit of 10.9 billion yen for
January-March, returning to the black after five quarters in the
red.
Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group reported a second-half net profit of
A$425 million, just ahead of analysts' expectations.
ESCALATION OF PROBE
A probe by Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission (SESC) into insider trading, launched in 2010 amid
suspicious trading around a string of public stock offerings, is
seen as a risk for all major brokers in the nation.
On Wednesday the regulator sent officials to Nomura's
offices in an escalation of its investigation into the broker's
suspected involvement in leaking inside information, sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The SESC suspects that a Nomura employee tipped off a fund
manager client about at public offering of energy firm Inpex
in 2010, sources have said. The regulator is also
looking into the possibility of insider trading around a share
offering by Tokyo Electric Power. Nomura was an
underwriter on both of those offerings.
CFO Nakagawa said that so far there has not been a major
impact on Nomura's operations, but declined to comment on the
specifics of the investigation.
"Earnings beat the consensus mainly due to a strong market
recovery in the quarter. But the outlook looks unclear with
share prices in a downward trend since April," said Mitsushige
Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
"We also cannot be optimistic now because the market is
nervously watching the developments of the insider trading
investigation. Nomura's business could severely be affected if
the probe develops in some serious way."
($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen)
