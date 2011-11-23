Nov 23 Nomura Holdings plans to sell some domestic businesses, including its real estate arm, as Japan's top brokerage rushes to beef up cash in an ailing stock market, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

Nomura, which is considering the sale of Nomura Real Estate and Nomura Research Institute -- its consulting, information technology and research arm -- is already in talks with parties, the newspaper said, citing several people close to the situation.

Selling the two arms may boost Nomura's capital and would make sense since it has no compelling reason to hold on to either company, but there is no formal auction process, according to the article.

Nomura was not immediately available for comment.

Globally investment banks have been slashing jobs and streamlining operations to cope with a downturn in financial markets and the uncertain economic outlook, especially in Europe where a debt crisis is still brewing.

Earlier this month, Japan's top brokerage posted its first quarterly loss in over 2 years due to a slump in investment banking revenues. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)