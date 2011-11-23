Nov 22 Japan's Nomura Holdings (8604.T) has
approached big private equity firms about the possible sale of
domestic businesses including its real estate arm as the bank
seeks to shore up its capital buffers, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday.
The bank is considering selling Nomura Real Estate and
Nomura Research Institute, its consulting, information
technology and research arm, the FT reported, citing several
people familiar with the preliminary talks with parties
including KKR and TPG.
"They are talking to everyone about everything not directly
related to the securities business," the Japan head of one big
private equity firm that has taken part in the talks said but
there was no formal auction process, the FT reported.
Buy-out firms which have looked at Nomura Real Estate say
Nomura may have difficulty in fetching a high price due to its
debt load, according to the article.
The firm and one former executive say the equity may only
be worth 100 billion yen while the debt is about 800 billion
yen, the FT reported.
Nomura agreed to sell its stake in restaurant chain Skylark
to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital last month and it also
agreed to sell ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co to
Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] for about $800 million earlier this
year.[ID:nL3E7LL1KH][ID:nTOE72001U]
There is also talk that Nomura might put Ashikaga Bank,
which a Nomura-led consortium acquired in 2008, on the block at
some stage, the FT reported.
Nomura was not immediately reachable for comment.
Japan's top brokerage posted a quarterly loss of 46.1
billion yen ($598 million) earlier this month - its first
quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years - due to a slump in investment
banking revenues. It subsequently tripled its cost-cutting
target to $1.2 billion.
The debt crisis in Europe has ratcheted up pressure on
Nomura to tap the brakes on a global expansion that started
with its purchase of the Asian and European businesses of
failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
[ID:nL4E7M12G7]
($1 = 77.0600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Bernard Orr)