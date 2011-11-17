* Head of India equity capital markets, senior M&A banker also leave

* Nomura in process of executing cost cut plans-spokeswoman (Adds details)

MUMBAI Nov 17 Nomura Holdings' head of India investment banking, Nipun Goel, and two other senior investment bankers have quit as part of the Japanese bank's plan to save costs, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Indraneil Borkakoty, head of its India equity capital markets business, and senior M&A banker Shubham Majumder have also left, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information was not public.

Goel, who joined Nomura last year after working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for 14 years, was involved in deals including JFE Steel's $1 billion stake buy in Indian steelmaker JSW Steel.

Borkakoty and Majumder joined Nomura last year from Kotak Mahindra Capital and Macquarie, respectively, as part of its plans to build up investment banking operations in Asia's third-largest economy.

The Nomura India spokeswoman declined to confirm the names of the executives who quit.

"We are not providing details of individuals. However, at the time of its second-quarter results, Nomura announced its intention to reduce its cost run rate by $1.2 billion, and we are in the process of executing that plan as quickly as possible," she said in an emailed statement.

Some Nomura staff in Europe were told on Wednesday they were being laid off, people familiar with the matter said, as part of its cost-cutting plans.

The Japanese bank posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years earlier this month due to a slump in investment banking revenues and tripled its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion to cope with the tough market conditions.

"The lay off process has started in Europe and Asia and there could be more job cuts over the next few days in this region," said one of the sources with knowledge of the changes in Nomura India headcount.

Nomura vies with its global rivals Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a slice of the Indian investment banking market, which has seen a sharp plunge this year.

India's M&A deal volume has fallen to $35 billion in this year through October from $57 billion in the year ago period, while share sale volume has more than halved to $8.4 billion in the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Aradhana Aravindan)