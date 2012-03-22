By Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's largest investment bank,
Nomura Holdings, faced questions about its internal
controls on Thursday as the leaking of insider information by an
employee highlighted a breakdown in the firewall supposed to
divide banking and sales operations.
The case, centred on a 2010 stock offering by energy firm
Inpex, also put Japan's current rules against market
manipulation in the spotlight, with the fund manager involved
penalised with a tiny fine of 50,000 yen ($600).
Nomura could get off with just a warning from the financial
regulator to improve its internal controls. And given its
dominant position in Japan's capital markets, the impact on its
business will likely be minor, analysts said.
The incident could nevertheless do some harm to the
reputation of Nomura, which had for the most part stayed clear
of regulatory trouble since its last insider trading scandal in
2008.
Reflecting those worries, the stock fell 1.3 percent on
Thursday, adding to the previous day's 4.1 percent fall, its
biggest one-day slide in 13 weeks.
"I imagine the issue of internal controls will be singled
out, but in the absence of any concrete punishment there is
unlikely to be much of an impact on Nomura's business," said
Takahito Yamanaka, brokerage analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"The bigger issue is whether some companies decide to pull
back from dealing with Nomura as a result, and there may be some
investors that take that action," he said. "The reputational
risk is already out there, the moment it hit the media."
Japan's securities regulator recommended the fine against
Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking on Wednesday alleging one of
its fund managers sold Inpex shares after a tip-off about its
plans for a $6 billion share issue before it was announced.
The SESC did not name the broker that leaked the information
because it did not believe it profited.
While other underwriters -- Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities
and JP Morgan -- declined to comment, Nomura issued a statement
saying it was cooperating with the investigation and expressing
"regret" over the incident. It did not comment on whether any of
its staff were the source of the information.
Sources with knowledge of the matter later told Reuters a
Nomura employee was the source of the tip-off. The sources spoke
on condition of anonymity because the broker has not been
officially named in the probe.
FIRST MOVE BY REGULATOR
The action was the first by the Securities Exchange and
Surveillance Commission (SESC) since it launched a probe in 2010
into dubious trading around a string of share offerings that
have tarnished the reputation of Japan's capital markets.
The SESC is also investigating trading related to share
sales by Tokyo Electric Power and Nippon Sheet Glass
around which selling and volume patterns triggered
suspicion that information about those offerings were leaked.
The SESC said the tip on the Inpex share sale was leaked by
a securities firm sales person, who got the information from a
colleague in investment banking, breaching an internal "Chinese
Wall" that was supposed to divide the two operations.
After receiving the tip, the Chuo Mitsui Asset fund manager
sold off its existing holdings in Inpex and took out fresh short
positions. Altogether, the trades generated a profit of 14
million yen ($167,400) for his fund, the SESC said.
According to one of the sources, the employee who gave the
tip was a woman in Nomura's institutional sales department.
In Japan individuals that leak inside information but do not
trade on it are not subject to official sanction. But the
company could still face penalty from the Financial Services
Agency (FSA), which oversees investment banks.
Nomura's last penalty related to insider trading was in 2008
when it was ordered to improve internal controls after a Hong
Kong-based employee in its M&A department was caught trading on
non-public deal information which he also passed on to friends.
A similar order would appear to be the most likely course of
action in the Inpex case as well, though the regulator has the
power to take more stringent steps such as suspending certain
operations.
Japan has long been criticised for being lax on insider
trading, a problem that is often blamed on the limited powers
given to regulators to prosecute cases and levy fines big enough
to act at as a deterrent.
The 50,000 yen fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset, which was
calculated based on the expected commission on the trade, is a
good example of that limited scope.
Critics also say Japanese brokers haven't completely shaken
off the legacy of the 1980's bubble era when insider trading was
largely unregulated and rampant.
"Compliance for financial institutions have become strict
globally during the past decades," said Yuri Yoshida, a director
at Standard & Poor's in Tokyo.
"Things have gotten very strict and companies are trying to
adapt, but sometimes we see actions that emerge from that
historical context that is unique to Japanese securities firms."