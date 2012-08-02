TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's financial regulator will
order Nomura Holdings on Friday to bolster internal
controls, sources with knowledge of the matter said, marking the
lightest penalty possible in the wake of an insider trading
scandal involving the brokerage.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will announce the
business improvement order to Nomura after finding that it
failed to prevent confidential information on three public share
offerings it underwrote in 2010 from leaking to clients.
The move was widely expected after the securities regulator,
which handled the investigation into Nomura, said earlier in the
week that it had recommended the FSA sanction the broker without
calling for a more damaging suspension of operations.