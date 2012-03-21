TOKYO, March 22 An employee of Nomura Holdings was the source of information leaked to a Japanese fund manager penalised on Wednesday for insider trading ahead of a stock offering by energy firm Inpex in 2010, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Japan's securities regulator recommended a 50,000 yen ($600) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking on Wednesday, saying the fund manager sold Inpex shares after a tip-off from a broker about its plans for a roughly $6 billion offering.

The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission did not name the securities company, although it noted that Nomura Securities, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities and JP Morgan were all underwriters on the deal.

But according to sources, who declined to be identified because the probe is ongoing, a member of Nomura's sales force is the suspected source of the leak.

Earlier, Nomura did not comment on whether it was the source of the leaked information.