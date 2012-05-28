TOKYO May 28 Shares of Nomura Holdings
fell slightly in early Monday trade after Japan's largest broker
was linked to a second insider trading case involving a fund
management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Nomura's stock was down 0.4 percent at 259 yen as of 0009
GMT, underperforming the benchmark Nikkei average, which
gained 0.5 percent.
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, which sources with
knowledge of the matter said would be subject to its second fine
for insider trading in two months, fell 0.5 percent.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
found that a fund manager in the Sumitomo Mitsui group sold
shares of Mizuho Financial Group with knowledge of the
lender's stock offering in 2010 before it became public, the
sources told Reuters on Saturday.
The SESC believes an employee of Nomura, which was an
underwriter on the 780 billion yen ($9.8 billion) Mizuho
offering, provided that tip-off, according to the sources, who
were not authorised to speak to media about the matter.