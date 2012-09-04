By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Sept 4 Japan-based Nomura, a
trading powerhouse in Europe, is combining its two equity
platforms, sources familiar with the matter said, putting an end
to years in which it allowed them to compete against each other.
The Japanese bank will detail heavy cost cuts to its
overseas operations on Thursday and streamlining its business in
Europe, where it owns Instinet and Nomura International, is set
to be high on the agenda.
"Instinet and Nomura were separate for years but Nomura now
wants to rationalise cost," one of the sources said.
Instinet, Nomura International and rivals such as Deutsche
Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS, make
money by finding the best share deals available on behalf of
their pension and hedge fund clients.
Such brokers have struggled to stay profitable in recent
years as trading dried up, with uncertainty linked to the
eurozone debt crisis spooking investors.
Nomura's new Chief Executive Koji Nagai has announced
another $1 billion of cuts by early 2014 as he rows back on the
ill-fated acquisition of the European and Asian operations of
failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The plan comes on top of a $1.2 billion pruning announced
earlier and involves heavy cuts in Europe, sources have told
Reuters.
Nomura is the only major brokerage to own two separate
trading platforms, something many have long said was an anomaly.
Still, customers valued Instinet's independence. As a
so-called agency broker, it is a clients-only platform on which
Nomura does not run trades on its own behalf, so clients can be
certain they are not competing against the bank.
Nomura bought Instinet for $1.2 billion from private equity
firm Silver Lake in 2006, and went on to acquire Lehman
Brothers' trading business in November 2008.
Rivals have speculated Instinet would be sold on ever since,
but it never happened and looks more unlikely now given Nomura
would struggle to match the $1.2 billion price tag.
Nomura has been discussing merging the businesses for years,
but little progress was ever made, the sources said.
Instinet employs 180 people in Europe, while some 4,000
staff are employed by Nomura International in the region.
Instinet is seen as a smaller, more nimble firm focused on
electronic trading while Nomura International is a far larger,
full service, investment banking-type broker, which regularly
ranks as the top trader on the London Stock Exchange.
RISK OF SPOOKING CLIENTS
Combining Instinet and Nomura International will not be
simple.
The two businesses cater to different client groups
-Instinet is popular among pension fund managers, which value
anonymity when trading, while Nomura is stronger with
high-frequency hedge funds that require speed.
This means the trading platforms the two firms supply to
their respective customers are very different and merging the
companies, and their systems, could risk alienating one or both
client groups.
Nomura also needs to be sensitive to subtle cultural
differences between the firms that are important to clients who
like the fact that Instinet is run separately from Nomura.
Instinet, like rivals ITG and Liquidnet, is an agency broker
and therefore liked by asset managers and hedge funds because
they know such firms only handle client orders so are seen as
less conflicted than investment banks, which trade for their own
profit.
Moving Instinet into Nomura would jeopardise the perception
that Instinet is independent and risk spooking clients who could
easily take their business elsewhere.
"Instinet's appeal is that it's not part of a bank so if
they merge the businesses the clients could walk overnight,"
said a source with knowledge of Nomura's plans.
"Nomura is thinking it should become a client of Instinet
like the other banks as this should allay Instinet client
concerns."
Work looks set to accelerate following the appointment in
June of Adam Toms, a former managing director at Nomura
International, as the new chief executive of Instinet Europe.
"With its agency model, advanced electronic platform and
well-deserved reputation for trading excellence, Instinet
provides a unique value proposition to the buy side," said Toms
at the time of his appointment.
The challenge for Toms over the coming months is ensuring
Instinet keeps that proposition, as it works through what looks
to be a complex merger with his former emplo9yer.