Australia shares rise for first day in four; NZ falls for third day
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
HONG KONG, June 21 Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage, promoted Mark Williams to head of investment banking in Asia excluding-Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Williams, who joined Nomura in 2010 from UBS, succeeds veteran banker Patrick Schmitz-Morkramer, who is retiring from the company after spending 13 years at Nomura and Lehman Brothers, according to the memo. Zhizhong Yang will remain chairman of investment banking in Asia ex-Japan.
Nomura has worked on two of the largest equity capital markets deals in Asia Pacific this year, including the $600 million initial public offering for a property fund of Tesco Plc's Thai unit in March and the $1.7 billion Hong Kong listing of Haitong Securities Co Ltd in April.
Australia-born Williams was head of equity capital markets at UBS before joining Nomura. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.