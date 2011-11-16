LONDON Nov 16 Japan's Nomura Holdings has started to axe bankers in Europe as part of its plan to save $1.2 billion in annual costs, which is expected to see 700 jobs go.

Some staff were told on Wednesday they were being laid off, people familiar with the matter said.

"At the time of its second-quarter results, Nomura announced its intention to reduce its cost run rate by $1.2 billion, and we are in the process of executing that plan as quickly as possible," a spokeswoman for the bank said.

She declined to provide further details.

Nomura said two weeks ago about 60 percent of the planned savings would come from Europe, where it is losing money and has 4,500 staff. A source said the plan would involve about 700 job cuts, in addition to 300 job losses outlined in September. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Dominic Lau; Editing by Erica Billingham)