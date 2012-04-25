By Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams

April 25 (IFR) - Barclays and Deutsche Bank on Wednesday became the third alliance of powerhouse Wall Street banks that formed this week to compete for a sliver of the Federal Reserve's Maiden Lane III portfolio of assets acquired from AIG during the 2008 bailout.

Eight broker-dealers invited by the Fed last week to bid on two commercial real estate CDOs from the portfolio have broken off into three distinct groups in order to make a more competitive bid for the US$7.5bn worth of securities.

Nomura joined the team of Bank of America and Morgan Stanley this morning, while Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse formed the first union on Monday.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank form a team that may be hard to compete with, according to investors. The banks already have a vested interest in the two complex securities on offer, and have begun taking bids from investor clients on the underlying CMBS backing the CDOs.

This differs from the approach taken by two other consortia of banks, which banded together and planned to sell the securities either in their current form as CDOs, or as a repackaged product known as a re-remic, which would allow a new investment-grade bond to be formed.

The individual CMBS backing the CDOs are valued in the markets at more than the CDO tranches themselves.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank are taking investor client orders for the underlying CMBS bonds, and all bids must be in by 8:00 AM on Thursday.

The Fed said that all bids on the two so called MAX CRE CDOs must be in by 9:00 AM.

Deutsche Bank already owns junior tranches of the collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) on offer and if it also purchases the senior parts it may hold majority ownership in the structure.

That would help the bank to break the deal down into the individual CMBS backing the structure, said people familiar with the bank's holdings.

Barclays, meanwhile, is counterparty to a swap that is tied to the CDO, and this swap would also need to be unwound before the deal could be "unlocked" and broken into the individual CMBS assets, market participants said.

The alliance of both banks gives them the sole power to collapse the CDO into its CMBS components.

THE RE-REMIC OPTION

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Nomura circulated a proposal, obtained by IFR on Wednesday, to re-package the assets in a so-called re-remic structure.

Barclays had originally floated the idea as well, according to investors, but pulled the structure once the partnership with Deutsche Bank was certain.

The BofA/Morgan Stanley/Nomura re-remic structure would create a US$1.72bn AAA-rated tranche out of the CDOs, which are nearly 50% comprised of junk-rated securities backed by commercial real-estate mortgages.

Under the proposal, Moody's would rate the new securities. The Triple A, Class A bond would have a weighted average life of 3.9 years; The Aa1-rated Class B, for US$2.57bn, would have a weighted average like of 4.7 years; the Class C1, rated Baa3, for US$1.209bn would be five years; and Class C2, for US$2bn, has a 5.2-year weighted average life, but would not be rated.

The Triple A spread is projected to price at 179bp above swaps and a $93 price; the Aa1 projected at 509bp above swaps and a $81 price; the Baa3 at 768bp over swaps and a $76 dollar price; and the unrated Class C2 at 1114bp over swaps and a $60 dollar price.

The collateral for the proposed re-remic is the two CDOs that the Fed is selling this week.

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura are seeking indicative bids from clients in order to "competitively bid" on the Maiden Lane III assets, according to the banks' proposal.

WHAT'S OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Re-remics are now fairly common investment vehicles offered by broker-dealers, who have tried to re-sell the toxic assets that helped spur the worst crisis since the Great Depression.

Because of new capital regulations put in place since then, banks have an urgent need to replace the downgraded assets on their balance sheets with investment-grade holdings.

At the same time, high-grade ratings would open the door to institutional investors that are prohibited from investing in junk-rated bonds -- that is, they would widen the pool of potential buyers.

But while the enhanced ratings help boost investor appeal, these sophisticatedly repackaged re-remics can be hard to discern from the original toxic securities out of which they were created -- and many have not performed well in the market.

Sources said the team of Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse would not re-remic the securities if it wins the auction, while one source said the Barclays pitch has been withdrawn.

The current structure of the Maiden Lane III bonds on offer are estimated to be worth between upper-50 cents to lower-60 cents on the dollar.

But there could well be obstacles to creating the new structure -- not least that Barclays is already counterparty to a derivative swap on the Maiden Lane CDOs.

That position would have to be unwound before the CDOs could be turned into a re-remic, which would be expected to make the already highly complex proposal even more difficult.

And the re-remic structure itself could make it difficult to break down the Maiden Lane III CDOs to get at the underlying assets most coveted by investors -- securities backed by bundles of mortgages, known as CMBS, and many of which remain AAA-rated.

The CMBS underneath the Maiden Lane CDOs are widely considered to have a much greater market value than the CDOs themselves, and whoever wins the auction would presumably break the CDOs apart to sell them as the smaller, more lucrative pieces.