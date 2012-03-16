March 15 Moody's Investors Service cut its debt rating on Nomura Holdings by one notch to just one level above speculative or "junk" grade, a move that could hamper the revival efforts of Japan's top investment bank.

The cut to Baa3 comes despite Nomura's return to profit in the October-December quarter, and puts it on par with its struggling rival Daiwa Securities Group.

The rating agency cited uncertainties over Nomura's international wholesale business in the longer term.

Moody's, which had put Nomura on review for possible downgrade on Nov. 9, said the outlook was stable, meaning a downgrade to junk territory was unlikely in the near term.