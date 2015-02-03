NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Nomura has cut jobs within its US investment-grade corporate credit sales and trading business, as the Japanese bank reallocates resources to areas with higher potential, according to sources at the firm.

Managing director Jesse Belcher and executive director Timothy Everitt were among an unknown number of people who lost their jobs last Friday, the sources said. It is not clear how many people were cut, but not all of the team was affected, with the bank maintaining some of its presence.

Nomura Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi signalled last week that the bank might make job cuts following a disappointing quarter for its fixed income business, which posted revenues down 23% from a year ago in the last three months of 2014, its worst quarter in over two years.

"We have to further tighten the way we review our performance," said Kasiwagi. "We will assess the cost-cutting at the front level. If the revenue declines as a result of cost-cutting, we also have to cut down on the costs of our infrastructure, so it's kind of a cycle."

EXPANSION

Nomura has expanded its US business rapidly over the past five years, employing almost 2,500 in the Americas from just 700 back in April 2009. But Nomura has seen a slump in earnings from the region, with Americas wholesale revenues the lowest in three years in the most recent quarter.

The jobs impacted fall under the bank's global markets division, and follow earlier cuts in its Asian equities department last month. Nomura's US debt capital markets team, which sits within the investment banking division, has not been affected by the changes.

James Merli remains global head of debt syndicate and head of US origination, while Michael Guarnieri remains head of flow credit in the US.

Nomura is now expected to redeploy capital to other areas -- in particular in sales and trading in both high-yield and Crossover credit, the source said.

It has already made significant progress in its US leveraged finance origination business, having underwritten a number of high-profile leveraged buyouts in recent months. Those include the US$8.7bn leveraged buyout of PetSmart by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners.

The US$6.95bn debt backing the acquisition was also underwritten by Citigroup, Jefferies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, John Balassi and Michael Gambale; Editing by Gareth Gore and Jack Doran)