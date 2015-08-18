Aug 18 Nomura has hired Harry Ng as head of Nomura Trust Co (Singapore) Ltd (NTS) and Wealth Planning Strategy & Solutions, Asia ex-Japan.

Ng joins Nomura from Julius Baer and will be responsible for managing NTS's client relationships and estate administration activities as well as leading the trustee services business.

He will be based in Singapore and report to Nobuhiro Sano, head of Wealth Management, Asia excluding-Japan. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)