TOKYO, June 28 Nomura Holdings will cut
the pay of its chief executive and other managers as Japan's
largest brokerage takes a step towards resolving a costly
insider trading scandal, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
A Nomura management committee will meet on Friday to approve
the pay cuts and other measures as the result of an internal
investigation the brokerage has been scrambling to complete by
the end of this month.
The Nomura report, prepared by a team of outside lawyers,
will detail a failure in compliance that allowed employees to
tip off clients ahead of at least three planned share offerings
it also underwrote, the sources said.
Nomura will cut the salaries of CEO Kenichi Watanabe and
other executives, dismiss a handful of employees and restructure
its institutional sales division in an effort to resolve an
investigation that dates back to 2011, the sources said.
The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the
matter. Nomura declined to commment.