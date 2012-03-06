TOKYO, March 6 Nomura Holdings
said on Tuesday that Koji Nagai, a 30-year veteran of Japan's
largest investment bank, will become the new president of its
core brokerage unit, Nomura Securities, on April 1.
Nagai, 53, will replace Kenichi Watanabe, 59, who is chief
executive officer of the group and had been doubling as
president of Nomura Securities. Watanabe will remain CEO of
Nomura Holdings.
The shuffle comes as Nomura struggles to bolster its
profitability across the group. It has been weighed down most by
the wholesale division, which handles investment banking and
trading and has been hit by weak financial markets.
The core brokerage unit, usually a source of stability for
the group, has also struggled recently. Net profit at Nomura
Securities was 5.6 billion yen ($68.79 million) in the
April-December period, down 86 percent from a year earlier.
Hitoshi Tada, 56, will be promoted to the chairman of Nomura
Securities.
Nomura Holdings COO Takumi Shibata, 59, will relinquish his
deputy president post at Nomura Securities as part of the
reshuffle. He will remain COO of Nomura Holdings and head of the
group's wholesale division.
Nagai, currently deputy president and co-COO of Nomura
Securities, has experience in both retail and wholesale
investment banking businesses.
($1 = 81.4100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Matt Driskill)