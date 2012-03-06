TOKYO, March 6 Nomura Holdings said on Tuesday that Koji Nagai, a 30-year veteran of Japan's largest investment bank, will become the new president of its core brokerage unit, Nomura Securities, on April 1.

Nagai, 53, will replace Kenichi Watanabe, 59, who is chief executive officer of the group and had been doubling as president of Nomura Securities. Watanabe will remain CEO of Nomura Holdings.

The shuffle comes as Nomura struggles to bolster its profitability across the group. It has been weighed down most by the wholesale division, which handles investment banking and trading and has been hit by weak financial markets.

The core brokerage unit, usually a source of stability for the group, has also struggled recently. Net profit at Nomura Securities was 5.6 billion yen ($68.79 million) in the April-December period, down 86 percent from a year earlier.

Hitoshi Tada, 56, will be promoted to the chairman of Nomura Securities.

Nomura Holdings COO Takumi Shibata, 59, will relinquish his deputy president post at Nomura Securities as part of the reshuffle. He will remain COO of Nomura Holdings and head of the group's wholesale division.

Nagai, currently deputy president and co-COO of Nomura Securities, has experience in both retail and wholesale investment banking businesses.

($1 = 81.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Matt Driskill)