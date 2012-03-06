* Koji Nagai, 53, named head of Nomura Securities
* Nomura Holdings CEO Watanabe, Shibata to focus on group
* Shuffle comes as Nomura struggles to bolster profits
TOKYO, March 6 Nomura Holdings
named three-decade company veteran Koji Nagai as the new head of
its securities business on Tuesday as part of a reshuffle aimed
at bolstering management of the struggling Japanese investment
bank's global operations.
Nagai, 53, will replace Kenichi Watanabe, 59, as head of
Nomura Securities on April 1. Watanabe, who has been doubling as
president of the core brokerage unit, will relinquish that role
and focus on managing the group as Nomura Holdings chief
executive officer (CEO).
The shuffle comes as Nomura scrambles to shore up its
overseas operations, which have been hit by the European debt
crisis and weak global financial markets and weighed down by a
high cost structure stemming from its acquisition of the Asian
and European assets of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Even the core securities unit, which remains a source of
relative stability thanks to the company's deep corporate and
individual client base in Japan, has stumbled, posting a 5.8
billion yen ($71 million) loss in the October-December quarter.
Under the new structure, Watanabe and Takumi Shibata, the
59-year old chief operating officer of Nomura Holdings, will
focus solely on managing the group, including promoting
collaboration across regions and divisions, Nomura said.
Shibata will continue as head of the wholesale division, a
post he took over following the abrupt departure of former
Lehman banker Jasjit Bhattal in January, but drop his deputy
president post at Nomura Securities.
Nagai joined Nomura in 1981 after graduating form the law
department of Chuo University. He gained experience in both
retail, including stints as head of the Kyoto and Osaka
branches, and corporate banking as he rose up the ranks to
co-chief operating officer (COO) of Nomura Securities
last year.
Among other changes, Hitoshi Tada, 56, will become chairman
of Nomura Securities and give up his post as CEO of the retail
division, which will be assumed by current retail COO Eiji
Kutsukake.
Nomura also announced that it would be setting up a China
committee, India office and ASEAN office in a bid to grow in
Asia. They will be headed by Noriyasu Yoshizawa, Takaaki Naito
and Yoshinori Go, respectively.
