HONG KONG, Sept 28 Nomura Holdings Inc's head of prime brokerage origination in Asia Pacific, Mia Bourgeois, is leaving the firm, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Bourgeois, based in Hong Kong, had joined Nomura as part of the team that moved to the Japanese bank after it acquired the European and Asian operations of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Nomura declined comment.

Christopher Antonelli, global co-head of prime services of Nomura, will be the acting head, one of the sources said.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Edmund Klamann)