Aug 23 Nomura has appointed Jai Rajpal as its new global head of foreign exchange, the Japanese investment bank said in a press release on Thursday.

Rajpal, who will move from Hong Kong to London, was previously head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan. He takes up the role left vacant when Richard Gladwin left Nomura almost a year ago, in August 2011. Since then the foreign exchange business has fallen under the remit of Steve Ashley, global head of fixed income.

Rajpal will be replaced as head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan by Rig Karkhanis, Nomura said in a separate statement. Karkhanis joined the bank in 2010 as head of fixed income for Singapore and will remain there in his new role. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)