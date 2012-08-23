* Jai Rajpal is new global head of foreign exchange business
* Rig Karkhanis replaces Rajpal as Asia ex-Japan fixed
income head
(Recasts with background on Rajpal and details of Nomura
reorganisation)
Aug 23 Nomura has appointed a new
global head of foreign exchange, the Japanese investment bank
said on Thursday, as it seeks to complete an overhaul of the
fixed income division that includes the forex unit.
Nomura experienced an upheaval this year at the top of the
wholesale division, which includes fixed income, when ex-Lehman
executive Jasjit Bhattal left abruptly in January along with
global markets head Tarun Jotwani, who was responsible for fixed
income, among other units.
Since then the Japanese bank has worked to overhaul its
fixed income business, cutting 30 bankers globally in March and
announcing several new positions and promotions.
Nomura has now appointed Jai Rajpal as global head of
foreign exchange. Rajpal, who will move to London from Hong Kong
for the new role, was previously head of fixed income for Asia
ex-Japan.
He takes up the role left vacant when Richard Gladwin left
Nomura almost a year ago, in August 2011. Since then the foreign
exchange business has fallen under the remit of Steve Ashley,
global head of fixed income since January this year.
The job cuts in the fixed income department at Nomura were
part of a broader $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive, launched last
year in response to continuing losses from the bank's expensive
international expansion when it took over the European and Asian
businesses of failed U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.
One of the remaining senior managers from Nomura's
acquisition of Lehman operations in 2008, Rajpal joined the
Japanese investment bank as joint head of fixed income for Asia
ex-Japan. He claimed sole responsibility for that role in March
2010 when Thomas Siegmund left the bank.
Rajpal will be replaced as head of fixed income for Asia
ex-Japan by Rig Karkhanis, Nomura said in a separate statement.
Karkhanis joined the bank in 2010 as head of fixed income for
Singapore and will remain there in his new role.
