Aug 23 Nomura has appointed a new global head of foreign exchange, the Japanese investment bank said on Thursday, as it seeks to complete an overhaul of the fixed income division that includes the forex unit.

Nomura experienced an upheaval this year at the top of the wholesale division, which includes fixed income, when ex-Lehman executive Jasjit Bhattal left abruptly in January along with global markets head Tarun Jotwani, who was responsible for fixed income, among other units.

Since then the Japanese bank has worked to overhaul its fixed income business, cutting 30 bankers globally in March and announcing several new positions and promotions.

Nomura has now appointed Jai Rajpal as global head of foreign exchange. Rajpal, who will move to London from Hong Kong for the new role, was previously head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan.

He takes up the role left vacant when Richard Gladwin left Nomura almost a year ago, in August 2011. Since then the foreign exchange business has fallen under the remit of Steve Ashley, global head of fixed income since January this year.

The job cuts in the fixed income department at Nomura were part of a broader $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive, launched last year in response to continuing losses from the bank's expensive international expansion when it took over the European and Asian businesses of failed U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

One of the remaining senior managers from Nomura's acquisition of Lehman operations in 2008, Rajpal joined the Japanese investment bank as joint head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan. He claimed sole responsibility for that role in March 2010 when Thomas Siegmund left the bank.

Rajpal will be replaced as head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan by Rig Karkhanis, Nomura said in a separate statement. Karkhanis joined the bank in 2010 as head of fixed income for Singapore and will remain there in his new role. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)