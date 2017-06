A Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd employee displays a box of the company's anti-anthrax Cipro tablets at their facility in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh on October 19, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) gained after Nomura upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 475 rupees from 415 rupees.

Nomura cited recent underperformance and a positive take away from management interaction as reasons for the upgrade.

"The organisational restructuring has brought greater clarity and there is strong commitment towards improvement in margins, in our assessment," Nomura said in a note.

The research house noted positive catalysts include FDA approval for Diovan and other key products as well as improvement in base business margins.

Ranbaxy shares up 2.1 percent at 411.60 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)