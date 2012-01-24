Global consulting firm Nomura Research Institute Ltd (NRI) will acquire Kolkata-based IT consulting and software development company Anshin Software Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the company has said in a statement.

The acquisition will secure offshore development locations and enhance global operational support for NRI's financial solutions. Anshin will be renamed as Nomura Research Institute Financial Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

During the past 10 years, Anshin has supported the development and maintenance of NRI's I-STAR/GV product, a back-office solution in the securities business space. The product offers scalability for a dramatically changing business environment by providing real-time position management across global operations, consolidated management of client accounts and a cross-check for intra-office data to broker-dealers.

"This acquisition truly complements our existing solutions. It is important that we continue to expand our business through multiple channels and enhance our services for clients across the globe," said Shin Kusunoki, corporate senior vice-president and asset management systems division manager of Nomura Research.

In October 2011, NRI acquired 25.1 per cent stake in Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd, a local research company, for an undisclosed sum.

NRI is one of the largest Japanese consulting firms, with more than 600 professional consultants working in Japan and other global locations. Almost 70 per cent of its clients are among the top 100 companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

NRI is actively expanding its business in Asian and emerging countries, and offers advice on policy matters to governments and international organisations. In addition, it helps with local business strategy and sales planning, organisation/personnel management and execution of alliance/acquisition strategies of private business entities in major Asian cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei, Seoul, Manila and Moscow.

