TOKYO, March 5 Nomura Holdings said Tetsu Ozaki, a senior executive of its securities business, will become the chief executive of its wholesale business in a group-wide management reshuffle announced on Wednesday.

Atsushi Yoshikawa, who was previously CEO of the wholesale division, will drop that title while continuing as president and COO of the group.

The changes, which take effect on April 1, come as Japan's largest investment bank enjoys a resurgence in business thanks to aggressive growth policies backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nomura is also looking for ways to improve profitability, particularly in its overseas operations.

Nomura said its global head of M&A, Kenji Kimura, would now become head of corporate global human resources. Kimura was relocated to Hong Kong to head the M&A team in 2012. A spokeswoman said a replacement would be announced shortly.

Ozaki, who will retain his earlier role as deputy president of Nomura Securities, joined Nomura after graduating from Tokyo University in 1982. He has worked in the company's European debt market team in London as well as the prestigious equity unit in Tokyo.

Nomura has been undergoing a company-wide restructuring programme launched by Chief Executive Koji Nagai, who took the top job in 2012 in the wake of an insider trading scandal. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)