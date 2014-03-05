(Adds details on new roles, background on Nomura)
TOKYO, March 5 Nomura Holdings said
Tetsu Ozaki, a senior executive of its securities business, will
become the chief executive of its wholesale business in a
group-wide management reshuffle announced on Wednesday.
Atsushi Yoshikawa, who was previously CEO of the wholesale
division, will drop that title while continuing as president and
COO of the group.
The changes, which take effect on April 1, come as Japan's
largest investment bank enjoys a resurgence in business thanks
to aggressive growth policies backed by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe. Nomura is also looking for ways to improve profitability,
particularly in its overseas operations.
Nomura said its global head of M&A, Kenji Kimura, would now
become head of corporate global human resources. Kimura was
relocated to Hong Kong to head the M&A team in 2012. A
spokeswoman said a replacement would be announced shortly.
Ozaki, who will retain his earlier role as deputy president
of Nomura Securities, joined Nomura after graduating from Tokyo
University in 1982. He has worked in the company's European debt
market team in London as well as the prestigious equity unit in
Tokyo.
Nomura has been undergoing a company-wide restructuring
programme launched by Chief Executive Koji Nagai, who took the
top job in 2012 in the wake of an insider trading scandal.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Miral Fahmy)