BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
TOKYO Aug 31 Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank, said on Friday that it planned to cut $1 billion in annual costs in its ailing wholesale division by the following business year to March 2014.
The wholesale division oversees investment banking, fixed income and equities.
The cost-cutting plan will come on top of a nearly completed $1.2 billion restructuring launched last year.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: