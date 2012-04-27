TOKYO, April 27 Nomura Holdings posted on Friday its second straight quarterly profit on a pick-up in Japanese stocks and mutual fund sales, while cost cuts and overseas mandates lay the foundation for an expected jump in profitability this year.

Japan's top investment bank said its net profit came to 22.08 billion yen ($273.30 million) for the January-March fiscal fourth quarter, compared with market expectations for a profit of 14.9 billion yen, according to a Reuters survey of 7 analysts.

Nomura booked a 17.8 billion yen profit in the October-December quarter.

The results show Nomura has stabilised its operations after a rocky 2011 when heavy losses overseas prompted it to launch a $1.2 billion cost-cutting plan and Moody's to cut its credit rating to one notch above junk.

For the year to March 2013, Nomura is expected to generate a net profit of 86 billion yen, its highest in six years, according to 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nomura has landed roles in a handful of key overseas deals, including acting as adviser to mining group Xstrata on its merger with commodities trader Glencore, raising expectations for an increase in banking fees this year. ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)