TOKYO, April 26 Nomura Holdings Inc said its quarterly profit jumped by 273 percent on Friday as Japan's largest brokerage cashed in on the surge in domestic shares and booked a one-off gain on the sale of a property affiliate's stock.

Japan's Nikkei stock average has rallied about 60 percent since mid-November, inflating profits across the brokerage sector on hopes the aggressive policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, known as "Abenomics", would revive the economy.

Nomura, whose chief rival in Japan is Daiwa Securities Group , reported a net profit of 82.4 billion yen ($828.2 million) for the January-March fiscal fourth quarter, compared with a 22.1 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

The result was higher than the consensus for a 55 billion yen profit calculated from the average of four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Like other brokerages, Nomura has benefited from a jump in stock commissions and sales of mutual funds. During the January-March quarter, daily trading value on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was three-fourths higher than a year earlier, while mutual funds saw the largest net inflow in nearly six years last month.

Nomura's profit was also lifted by a one-off gain on the March sale of part of its stake in Nomura Real Estate Holdings .

($1 = 99.4900 Japanese yen)

