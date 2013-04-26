TOKYO, April 26 Nomura Holdings Inc
said its quarterly profit jumped by 273 percent on Friday as
Japan's largest brokerage cashed in on the surge in domestic
shares and booked a one-off gain on the sale of a property
affiliate's stock.
Japan's Nikkei stock average has rallied about 60 percent
since mid-November, inflating profits across the brokerage
sector on hopes the aggressive policies of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, known as "Abenomics", would revive the economy.
Nomura, whose chief rival in Japan is Daiwa Securities Group
, reported a net profit of 82.4 billion yen ($828.2
million) for the January-March fiscal fourth quarter, compared
with a 22.1 billion yen profit in the same period a year
earlier.
The result was higher than the consensus for a 55 billion
yen profit calculated from the average of four analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters.
Like other brokerages, Nomura has benefited from a jump in
stock commissions and sales of mutual funds. During the
January-March quarter, daily trading value on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange was three-fourths higher than a year earlier, while
mutual funds saw the largest net inflow in nearly six years last
month.
Nomura's profit was also lifted by a one-off gain on the
March sale of part of its stake in Nomura Real Estate Holdings
.
($1 = 99.4900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Matt Driskill)