* Net profit hits 82.4 bln yen vs 55 bln yen forecast
* Quarterly revenues climb 27 pct to 720 bln yen
* Results helped by gains from real estate affiliate
TOKYO, April 26 Nomura Holdings Inc
reported its highest quarterly profit in seven years on Friday
as Japan's largest brokerage cashed in on the surge in domestic
shares and booked a one-off gain on the sale of a property
affiliate's stock.
Japan's Nikkei stock average has rallied about 60 percent
since mid-November, inflating profits across the brokerage
sector, on hopes the aggressive policies of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, known as "Abenomics", would revive the economy.
Nomura reported a net profit of 82.4 billion yen ($828.22
million) for the January-March quarter, marking its best
performance since it booked a 128.6 billion yen profit in
January-March 2006, prior to its acquisition of parts of Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
The result was higher than the consensus for a 55 billion
yen profit calculated from the average of four analysts surveyed
by Reuters. Quarterly revenues rose 27 percent to 720 billion
yen.
Like other brokerages, Nomura has benefited from a jump in
stock commissions and sales of mutual funds. During the
January-March quarter daily trading value on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange was three-fourths higher than a year earlier, while
mutual funds last month saw the largest net inflow in nearly six
years.
Nomura's profit was also lifted by a 50 billion yen gain on
its stake in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, including 12
billion yen on a stock offering that cut its stake in the
property developer and a 38 billion yen unrealized gain on its
remaining holding in the firm.
While underpinned by unusually strong market conditions, the
solid quarter is a feather in the cap of chief executive Koji
Nagai, who took the top job last year in the wake of an insider
trading scandal vowing to rebuild Nomura from "the ground up".
Nomura is still working through a $1 billion cost-cutting
programme announced by Nagai in September. The cuts are focused
on its equities and investment banking operations with Europe
bearing nearly half of the planned reductions.
Nomura does not issue annual profit forecasts. For the
current year through March 2014, Nomura is expected to record a
net profit of 145 billion yen, 36 percent above the result for
the just ended year, according to the average of 11 analysts.
Nomura also announced on Friday that it would buy back up to
35 billion yen worth of its own shares to be used in a stock
option scheme.
Nomura's shares closed down 0.65 percent on Friday before
its earnings were released.
($1 = 99.4900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Matt Driskill)