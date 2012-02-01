TOKYO Feb 1 Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest brokerage, returned to a small profit in the last quarter as a one-off gain from the sale of restaurant chain Skylark helped offset the impact on commissions from a downturn in global equity markets.

The modest upswing in profits still leaves Nomura vulnerable to a possible credit downgrade by Moody's Investors Service, which put Nomura's debt on review in November, citing losses in its overseas capital markets operations. A decision is expected within days.

A one-notch downgrade would put Nomura's rating at Baa3, or just one level above speculative, or "junk", grade. This could make some clients wary of trading with the bank, denting the profitability of its overseas operations, analysts have said.

Nomura booked a net profit of 17.82 billion yen ($234 million) for October-December, beating a market consensus for a 2.5 billion yen loss, according to the average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

Nomura and other investors agreed to sell Skylark in October to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for $2.1 billion in equity - the largest buyout by a private equity firm in Japan since the financial crisis.

The ongoing debt crisis in Europe has forced Nomura to scale back an aggressive global expansion that started with its purchase of the Asian and European businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Nomura reported a 46.1 billion yen loss in July-September, hit by a massive loss in its wholesale operations.

Two months later the head of that division and another senior ex-Lehman banker resigned abruptly, raising questions about Nomura's overseas strategy.

On Tuesday, second-ranked investment bank Daiwa Securities Group booked a fourth straight quarterly loss -- of 21.6 billion yen -- after weak stock markets hit mutual fund sales and depressed brokerage commissions.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 3 percent in October-December, while the daily trading average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell below 1 trillion yen in December for the first time in more than eight years.

Nomura shares, valued at close to $14 billion, have risen 26 percent since hitting their lowest level in at least 28 years in late November. During the same period, the Nikkei is up 8 percent.